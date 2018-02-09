Sheikh Rasheed promises PTI victory in Lodhran by-election

February 9, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
LODHRAN: President Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed promised the nation that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will come out on top in NA-154 Lodhran by-election.

He was addressing PTI’s public meeting in Lodhran as part of electioneering for by-poll in NA-154 Lodhran constituency.

“I can faithfully say that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the only leader in Pakistan,” he said.

“Imran Khan is the only choice for the nation,” Rasheed added.

He said that trial should be held against all those involved in running campaign against the military and judiciary.


Story first published: 9th February 2018

 

