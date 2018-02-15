Sheikh Rasheed, Fawad Chaudhry hit out at Nawaz Sharif over statements on judiciary

February 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: AML President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Secretary Information of PTI Fawad Chaudhry criticized former premier Nawaz Sharif over his latest remarks on the judiciary.

According to details, Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rasheed said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman has realized that the wealth he looted is in danger.

“They will be in jail soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said that the stance of Sharif family in the corruption cases against them is very weak.

He went on to say that the family wants to give an impression that the judiciary is against them.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif – criticizing judges – said that using words such as thief and robbers for an elected leader is a disgrace to their office.

The PML-N Chairman made the statement while speaking to media outside Accountability Court on Thursday.

He asked, “What is the difference between the language of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and PTI Chairman Imran Khan?”

Sharif went on to say that people have to listen to their voice of conscience.


