Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at Imran, Zardari in Burewala rally

February 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
BURANWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in PML-N's power show today (Thursday) at Burewala.

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a large rally at Burewala with scores of PML-N workers and supporters gathered with flags to welcome the Punjab chief minister.

"In the upcoming general election, the Zardaris and Khiladis (players) will be defeated," said Shehbaz. "The PML-N government ended the menace of loadshedding to fulfill its promise only within a span of four-and-a-half years," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the incumbent government had completed more projects than all previous governments combined. He also slammed PTI chief Imran Khan, terming him as the 'IG of liars'.

"Imran Khan used to tell the nation that he would never build Metro bus but would build hospitals instead," he said. "When Peshawar was suffering from dengue, Imran ran up into the mountains," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Peshawar should vote for PML-N and the party would in turn provide the city with the Metro bus project. Shehbaz then turned his guns on Asif Ali Zardari.

"Asif Ali Zardari, you should bring back the country's looted wealth," he said. "Everywhere you look in Karachi, there is garbage," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the people of Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi should vote for PML-N in the upcoming election.

"We will turn Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta into Lahore," he said.

 
