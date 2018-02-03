Shahrukh Jatoi, two others handed over to Sindh police

February 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Three suspects, including Shahrukh Jatoi, have been handed over to Sindh police in Shahzeb Khan murder case, a day after they were arrested by Islamabad police on Supreme Courtâ€™s orders.

The Sindh High Court will now once against hear the case on Supreme Courtâ€™s orders.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had ordered arrest of the suspects while converting the matter into suo moto notice.

The accused were taken into custody by the Islamabad police.





The bench wondered how Sindh High Court (SHC) discarded the Supreme Court 2013 decision wherein it was mentioned that the case against Shahrukh Jatoi and other two accused should be conducted before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The apex court ordered SHC to hear an initial plea of the accused to remove death sentence and directed the court to pass a verdict in two months on merit.

The SC also restored anti-terrorism clauses in the case which were earlier removed by the SHC. Dismissing the SHCâ€™s earlier verdict, the SC ordered for names of the accused to remain on Exit Control List.

The chief justice remarked that the victory sign made by Jatoi during one of his initial appearances before the court made a mockery of the judicial system and the people of the country.

He remarked that according to Article 187 of the constitution, the court had the right to ensure justice was provided. He asked whether a settlement could be acceptable in a terrorism case. â€“ Samaa/APP
