Shahbaz Sharif inches closer to power

February 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

Lahore: The brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif took a small step closer to the premiership Tuesday after he was named head of the ruling party before a general election due this year.

The promotion of Shahbaz Sharif comes after the Supreme Court last year toppled his elder brother Nawaz following corruption allegations, then last week banned him from leading his eponymous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

The move by the judiciary sparked fresh fears of political infighting within the PML-N before the election due sometime in 2018, with Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Sharif gaining increasing influence over the party in recent months.

But the party presented a united front with the election of Shahbaz, while Nawaz was appointed the party’s guide “for life”.

“I propose the name of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif,” Nawaz announced during a meeting in Lahore to huge applause.

Maryam later tweeted a message congratulating her uncle.

The younger Sharif, currently the chief minister of powerful Punjab province, is seen as a political dealmaker, with many crediting him for the string of by-election victories since his brother was removed from the premiership.

Nawaz Sharif first named Shahbaz as his successor shortly after he was ousted last July. But he designated current prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim premier, noting that his sibling must first be elected to the National Assembly before taking the top office.

The younger Sharif faces a rocky road ahead with elections to the Senate or upper house in early March.

In accordance with last week’s court ruling, all of the PML-N candidates will have to run as independents because they were selected by Nawaz.

Despite the court rulings against the PML-N, the party will likely remain a force at the polls after whipping its rivals in consecutive by-elections.

The Sharif clan and their supporters have repeatedly denied allegations of corruption, suggesting Nawaz is the victim of a conspiracy driven by Pakistan’s powerful military establishment.


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Woman hits PML-N worker with stick for harassing her

February 27, 2018 6:00 pm

Female district president harassed at PML-N rally

February 27, 2018 5:30 pm

Are the Sharifs united? Nawaz’s frowning expressions tell a different tale…

February 27, 2018 4:06 pm

We are one, PML-N stands united: Maryam Nawaz

February 27, 2018 2:25 pm

Taking oath as PCO judge is ‘biggest crime’: Nawaz Sharif

February 27, 2018 1:54 pm

Shehbaz Sharif elected acting president of PML-N

February 27, 2018 1:23 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.