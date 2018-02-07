Seven PTI aspirants submit nomination papers for Senate polls

PESHAWAR: Seven aspirants of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and two of ANP Wednesday submitted their nomination papers for Senate elections schedule for March 3.

PTIâ€™s Fida Hussain, Muhammad Ayub, Khiyal Zaman and Faisal Javed had submitted papers against general seats while Azam Swati and Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehr Taj Roghani for seats of Technocrats.

ANPâ€™s Shaqufta Malik and Masood Abbas Khattak had also submitted their nomination papers, the provincial office of Election Commission of Pakistan in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa informed.

So far, 73 forms for general seats, 23 for Women seats and 18 for seats of Technocrats have been issued by the ECP KP.

PMLN Ali Afzal Khan Jadoon, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Parliamentarian Faisal Sakhi Butt and Behramand, JUIâ€™s Naeema Kishwar Khan and PTIâ€™s Muhammad Azam Swati had so far submitted their nomination papers with election commission while Qumi Watan Partyâ€™s (QWP) Anisa Zaib had also acquired nomination form.

PTIâ€™s Azam Swati had submitted papers for Technocrat while PPPPâ€™s Faisal Sakhi Butt and Behramand had submitted papers for general seats. The last date for submission of nomination forms was February 8.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan Senate elections would be held for seven general, two technocrat and Ulema and two women seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prominent among those who obtained nomination forms were Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)â€™s Noor Alam Khan and Mehr Taj Roghani, who is presently deputy speaker of the KP Assembly, Rubina Khalid and Shazia Tehmas from the Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousafzai, Pir Sabir Shah of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Humayun Saifullah, Jehangir Saifullah, Asad Saifullah, Malik Riaz Ahmad, Zahir Ali Shah from Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Parliamentarian and Faisal Javed.

The other candidates who obtained nomination forms are Engr Tariq Khattak, Mansour Abbas, Faiza Bibi, PTIâ€™s Rabia Basri and Dildar Khan from the PML-N. Ilyas Ahmad Bilour from Awami National Party and Farhatullah Babar from PPP were also out of 20 candidates who got nomination forms for the technocrat seats.

Story first published: 7th February 2018