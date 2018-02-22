Seven people injured due to gas pipeline explosion in Karachi

February 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: At least seven people including three women were injured due to gas pipeline explosion inÂ Nusrat Bhutto Colony area of Karachi, Samaa reported Thursday.



According to our correspondent, the roof of house also collapsed due to gas pipeline explosion.

Rescue official said that all injured people have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital that two in critical condition,Â but casualties are feared.

Even after the gas pipeline exploded in the area, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) staff could not reach the scene yet. - SAMAA
Story first published: 22nd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

