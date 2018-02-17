Senate election: Tribunal dismisses appeals against PM Abbasi’s sister

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Saturday dismissed two appeals against the acceptance of nomination papers of two PML-N candidates – Nuzhat Sadiq and Sadia Abbasi, sister of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the appeals filed by PTI leader Andleeb Abbas.

During the hearing, Election Commission’s Director Legal, along with a law officer, appeared before the tribunal in response to the notices and submitted record of the matter.

They submitted that the returning officer accepted the nomination papers of Nuzhat Sadiq and Sadia Abbasi after scrutiny. They further contended that returning officer decision was based on facts and pleaded with the court to dismiss the appeals.

However, Andleeb’s counsel alleged that the respondent candidates failed to declare their assets and concealed details regarding their tax returns.

He contended that the respondents were not eligible to contest the Senate polls.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the returning officer and declare the respondents ineligible to contest the polls of Senate.

The tribunal after hearing arguments of parties and perusing the record, dismissed the appeals.


