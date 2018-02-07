SC withdraws contempt notice to former PM

February 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday withdrew its contempt of court notice to former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

A three-member bench of court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Waseem Sajjad appeared on behalf of Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The chief justice remarked that the court had reviewed the letter which did not contain anything that could be counted as contempt of court. He asked who did issue the notice?

Waseem Sajjad informed that the notice was issued by SC registrar. The letter stated that government is not being affected in rental power case while ex-PM requested to form a commission, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the court would have to look the context of the letter and also asked that if Pervez was the PM then?

To which, the lawyer replied that, yes he was.

The chief justice asked on what ground contempt of court notice was issued. Waseem Sajjad said that his client had submitted unconditional apology. – APP


