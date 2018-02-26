SC refers Hajj balloting case to IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday directed to refer all case pending in different high courts regarding Hajj balloting to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that two cases in Sindh while one case in Multan was pending regarding Hajj balloting.

On this the chief justice remarked that all cases should be referred to IHC and directed IHC to hear all cases regarding Hajj balloting.

He also directed the IHC to announce decision on all those cases in two weeks.

The government counsel pleaded the court to allow balloting for Hajj.

The chief justice rejected the plea of state counsel and directed him to contact IHC in this regard. – AGENCIES

