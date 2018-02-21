SC orders temporary reopening of three banned sugar mills

February 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the reopening of the three banned sugar mills to start operating this season.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case filed by growers for the reopening of three relocated mills Chaudhry Sugar Mills to Rahim Yar Khan, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills to Muzaffargarh and Ittefaq Sugar Mills to Bahawalpur.

The court took decision after the failure of settlement between five sugar mills owners and workers.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the three sugar mills would submit the accounts record of sugar cane purchased every month in the court.

He further asked Aitezaz Ahsan who is representing the PTI Leader Jahangir Tareen that he should not commit such things that could not be fulfilled.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office. – AGENCIES


Story first published: 21st February 2018

 

