SC orders for removal of all road barriers in Lahore

February 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the Supreme Court Lahore Registry in Clean Water Case on Sunday.

Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar headed the three member bench.

Shahbaz Sharif presented his government’s position on the issue.

He told the court the government completed several public welfare projects in the province.

Shahbaz Sharif said latest disposal plants have been provided at government hospitals to ensure proper disposal of hospital waste.

The Chief Minister said an independent judiciary is necessary for strengthening democracy and a strong Pakistan.

He said PML (N) had struggled for restoration of judges.

The Court sought a detailed plan for provision of clean drinking water and proper disposal of hospital waste, in three weeks.

Meanwhile during hearing of a separate case the court ordered the removal of road barriers from various parts of city including Jati Umrah by mid night tonight. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 11th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

CJP Nisar thanks IG Punjab police over progress in Zainab murder case

February 10, 2018 12:29 pm

SC has no jurisdiction to interpret election law in Islamic context: CJ

February 9, 2018 8:31 pm

Zainab murder case: Imran did not confess to his crime, says attorney

February 9, 2018 4:04 pm

The FIFA World Cup trophy came to Pakistan and our footballers are upset

February 8, 2018 4:11 pm

Virat Kohli’s special message for Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar â€“ Watch

February 7, 2018 8:51 pm

Czech smuggler girl gets eight-day judicial remand

February 7, 2018 12:59 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Ehtesham Anwar

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.