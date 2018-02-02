SC forms bench to resume memogate case hearing

February 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a three-member bench to resume the hearing of the memogate case involving former ambassador to the United States of America (USA) Hussain Haqqani.

The memogate scandal was taken to the apex court by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz head and the then opposition leader Nawaz Sharif which led to Hussain Haqqani’s resignation.

The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will resume the case hearing from February 8. In this regard, a court notice has been issued to Hussain Haqqani and other respondents of the case.APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Central banks are independent institutions: Oxford University professor

February 2, 2018 4:17 am

PML-N to launch mega projects in Karachi after 2018 polls: Nawaz Sharif

February 1, 2018 10:21 pm

Nehal Hashmi sent to jail: Read detailed judgement here

February 1, 2018 8:53 pm

Nehal Hashmi has been punished as per law: CJP

February 1, 2018 8:46 pm

Bilawal expresses deep grief, shock over tragic deaths of Mir Hazar Bijarani, wife

February 1, 2018 7:48 pm

Watch: The speech that put Talal Chaudhry on Supreme Courtâ€™s radar

February 1, 2018 7:46 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.