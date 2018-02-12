SC expresses dissatisfaction over arrangements at airports

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over sub-standard management of airports by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case and expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made at the airports to facilitate passengers.

During the course of proceedings, CAA Deputy Director Maria Jabeen informed the bench that the Authority looked after the luggage affairs of passengers.

The chief justice remarked that passengers’ complaints should not reach the apex court. The CAA had opened colourful counters at airports but its performance was unsatisfactory, he added.

The court summoned the CAA director general and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s managing director to appear on Saturday at its Karachi registry and adjourned the hearing of the case. – AGENCIES

Story first published: 12th February 2018