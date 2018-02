KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Friday for the sighting of moon of Jamadi-us-Sani.

It was announced by the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The meeting will be held in the building of Pakistan Meteorological Department. – APP

Story first published: 15th February 2018