Religious groups welcome those acquitted in Mashal Khan murder case

MARDAN: A large number of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami workers gathered at the Mardan Motorway Interchange on Wednesday to welcome the accused who were acquitted in Mashal Khan murder case.
According to our correspondent, the religious party workers protested todayâ€™s verdict in which the Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced one person to death and five others to life imprisonment for lynching the student who was accused of blasphemy.
Sources said JIâ€™s District Amir and JUI-Fâ€™s provincial General Secretary were leading the workers, who showered rose petals on the accused and welcomed them as â€˜Ghazisâ€™ and â€˜heroesâ€™.
Reports said six of the acquitted reached Mardan, two had gone to Swat while others were on their way. - Samaa
Story first published: 8th February 2018