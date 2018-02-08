Religious groups welcome those acquitted in Mashal Khan murder case

February 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




MARDAN: A large number of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami workers gathered at the Mardan Motorway Interchange on Wednesday to welcome the accused who were acquitted in Mashal Khan murder case.

According to our correspondent, the religious party workers protested todayâ€™s verdict in which the Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced one person to death and five others to life imprisonment for lynching the student who was accused of blasphemy.

Sources said JIâ€™s District Amir and JUI-Fâ€™s provincial General Secretary were leading the workers, who showered rose petals on the accused and welcomed them as â€˜Ghazisâ€™ and â€˜heroesâ€™.

Reports said six of the acquitted reached Mardan, two had gone to Swat while others were on their way. - Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 8th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Mashalâ€™s father reminds Imran Khan of his promise after ATC verdict

February 7, 2018 8:10 pm

ATC extends remand of Zainab murder suspect

February 7, 2018 7:03 pm

Mashal Khanâ€™s mother calls ATC verdict an incomplete justice

February 7, 2018 5:26 pm

Imran commends KP police after Mashal Khan case verdict

February 7, 2018 5:01 pm

Mashal Khan murder: One gets death sentence, five life imprisonment

February 7, 2018 3:10 pm

Here are 10 facts about the Mashal Khan that you should know

February 7, 2018 1:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 07 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 07 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.