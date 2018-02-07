Reham rubbishes Imran Khan’s claim she was being used by PML-N

Reham Khan, a former TV anchor and ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, said that she had ideological differences with her former poltiician husband.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA’s senior anchorperson Shehzab Iqbal on Wednesday, Reham Khan said that her only purpose to write a book was to bring forth the truth. “My book is with the publisher who will make a call about the timing of its publishing. The book may be out next week if the publisher finds it fitting.”

To a question, she said that she had never given any specific time for publishing her book. “Nobody has seen the draft or content of my book yet,” she clarified. “Why are they so scared? I am yet to say anything about this,” she said.

The former TV anchor said that she was receiving open threats.

Responding to Imran Khan’s recent interview in which he claimed that her former wife was being used by Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif, Reham Khan said that there was no truth in allegations.

“I am surprised who is making such allegations. It is unfortunate that instead of telling the truth or accepting his mistakes, Imran Khan was trying to target a woman,” she said.

“I have no link with Hanif Abbasi, Abid Sher Ali or any other PML-N leader. And it might be hard to believe that a PML-N leader actually requested me not to say anything about my personal life or Imran Khan and he repeatedly made this request,” she claimed.

Reham Khan said that she would return to the country after a book she has been working on was published.

“I have moved to UK for the security of my kids as it was impossible for me to get the book published while sitting in Pakistan.”

The former TV presenter said the editing and writing of her book have been completed and she is only waiting for it to be published.

Ms Khan said that she was forced to break her silence due to allegations leveled against her using some TV channels.

“I have the right to open my wedding chapter. After divorce, I was accused of being a male basher. What was the right of a TV anchor to claim that I bashed Imran Khan at 3am? Was he an eyewitness. Obviously somebody planted such things,” she maintained.

“And secondly, I want to present my stance as I don’t have at my disposal social media teams, Naeem ul Haq, Awan Chaudhry or other politicians like Imran Khan,” added the TV presenter.

Responding to a question, she said that Imran Khan was a politician who was taking position which was politically correct. – SAMAA

Story first published: 7th February 2018