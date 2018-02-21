Reham accuses Imran of being unfaithful

According to a PTI statement, Imran Khan, 65, married Bushra Maneka, 50, in Lahore this weekend.The private ceremony was attended by close friends and families of Imran Khan and Bushra Watoo.In an interview with a UK daily, Rehman Khan said Imran Khan had been in contact with the faith healer since three years.“Imran Khan was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife and he is not the truthful man,” she told the British daily.Later, responding to a tweet, Reham said that her account was also verified by those who have been pir and mureed. “Both confirmed he was taking instructions for the last 3 years,” she said.Reham further said that Khawar Fareed Maneka, the former husband of Bushra, also confirmed that Imran Khan was taking the advice of his former wife. “I was his wife at the time. #Fact,” she added.The PTI chairman had married TV journalist Reham Khan in January 2015 before the two parted ways only 10 months later.Reham Khan is currently in London, where she is waiting for the release of her book. - SAMAA

Story first published: 21st February 2018