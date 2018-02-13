Rao Anwar gets protective bail

February 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, during the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case hearing today (Tuesday), granted protective bail to former SSP Rao Anwar, ordering him to appear on Friday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case of extra-judicial killing at the Islamabad registry.

During todayâ€™s hearing, a representative of Rao Anwar filed his letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan in which he claimed innocence.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that Rao Anwar should not be arrested but be given an opportunity to present himself before the court.

“Let him come to court. We shall constitute a JIT for him,” said the chief justice. “If something happens to Rao Anwar then all evidence will be eliminated.”

The bench granted protective bail to Rao Anwar and directed him to appear on Friday.

Rao Anwar had claimed on January 13 he killed four operatives of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi. Naqeebullah was one of them.

Naqeeb remained unaccounted for at least ten days after which his family recognized him when news channels aired pictures of terrorists killed in an encounter. â€“ Samaa


