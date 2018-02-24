Rana Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan’s criticism on bureaucracy

LAHORE :Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Saturday that Imran Khan did not know how to respect others as he crossed all limits through his indecent criticism against civil officers.

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam, he said: “Imran Khan manipulates things without evidences and never ever proved what he claims”.

Unfortunately, such a person got popularity who was immodest, Rana Sanaullah said adding that there was a level of oppositionÂ in politics all over the world but the type of language the PTI chairman today used against civil officers was condemnable.

The persons, including Fawad, Umar Rasool, Aftab Sultan, and others about whom Imran Khan talked, had been serving for the last 25 to 30 years and were doing their job on merit.

He said the government could not work without civil bureaucracy as it was an integral part of the system and usingÂ such language against the bureaucracy was condemnable.

The minister said the officers must not feel bad and keep discharging their duties with dedication as people know their credibility.

The minister said that the PTI chairman number of times levelled baseless allegations of corruption in the Lahore Metro project when he was challenged to prove it, he never talked about it again.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was in habit of levelling allegations and always tried to mislead people.

The minister said, again an allegation had been levelled that Ahad Cheema had been given plots worth billion ofÂ rupees. Rana Sanaullah challenged Imran Khan to prove this allegation and give all details in this regard.

He said that in 1998 plot culture was abolished by law and challenged Imran should prove allotment of a single plot, adding if he fails in doing so, he must apologise.

Commenting on persons who were involved in fraud case in Multan Metro, he said the Punjab government also held anÂ inquiry into the allegations and learnt that Yabait Compamny had never worked for the Multan Metro project nor any projectÂ contractors had acquired its services at any stage. The Chinese government also investigated the matter and imposed a heavy fine on the company.

He said that all fake documents were recovered from the involved persons in this fraud and they were arrested.

To a question, he said that proper procedure should be followed and things must regulated as per law.

Punjab Government Spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan was also present on the occasion. – AGENCIES

Story first published: 24th February 2018