Rabita Committee’s letter to ECP akin to rebellion: Farooq Sattar

February 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Embattled MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar said that a letter sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan by his party’s Rabita Committee was akin to rebellion.

Speaking exclusively on SAMAA’s show ‘Agenda 360”, Dr Farooq Sattar said that he would sit down with his party’s coordination committee to find a permanent solution of the intra-party differences.

“I was made to look like a symbolic head after the Rabita Committee’s letter to the ECP. All the bhais cannot do this one bhai,” he said, adding that the letter was akin to rebellion.

To a question, he said: “I don’t want to be empowered like Altaf Hussain but I cannot become Mamnoon Hussain either.”

The MQM-P head said that the current standoff between two party’s factions would have a lasting impact.

To a question about members of the Rabita Committee keeping government’s jobs, the veteran politician said that he would address the issue.

Commenting on Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar said he won’t put his party’s future at stake for the sake of just one person.- SAMAA
