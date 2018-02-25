PTI to write letter against officers on strike in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will write a letter against government officers who are on strike in Punjab.

The announcement was made by the PTI’s Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry.

In his statements, Fawad Chaudhry said that they will write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the bureaucrats on strike.

The party will demand not to appoint civil officers in the interim setup.

He said that the officers have failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

Story first published: 25th February 2018