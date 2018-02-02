PTI district president was aware of threats to Asma, claims sister

February 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KOHAT: A local jirga has formed 23-member committee to oversee the case and assist family of Asma, a third year student of a medical college who was murdered over refusal of marriage proposal in Kohat late last month.

According to our correspondent, the jirga has decided to expedite its efforts to seek justice for the girl, whose murder also prompted Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice.

Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa police is investigating the murder case; however, the suspect has managed to flee the country.





The suspect was identified as Mujahid Afridi, the nephew of PTI Kohat district president Aftab Alam.

Today, the family members of the girl staged a protest sit-in outside a local court in Kohat, demanding arrest of the suspect through Interpol. They also called for compensation for the victim family.

Meanwhile, Asma’s sister, in a video message, reiterated her claim that her sister had informed Aftab Alam that Afridi is threatening her, but he did not take any notice.

“Aftab Alam is telling lie to media, will he swear that he was unaware of the threats? His cell phone data can be checked to verify my claim,” she said.

On the other hand, Aftab Alam denied the allegation. - Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Cartoon – Sabir Nazar

February 2, 2018 7:33 pm

Imran Khan on NAB’s radar for using govt helicopters

February 2, 2018 6:53 pm

When KP CM admitted Imran was not aware of ‘technical matters’

February 2, 2018 10:11 am

Awais Ahmed rejects allegations of Imran Khan, Pervaiz Khattak

February 1, 2018 8:52 pm

Breakthrough expected in Asma rape and murder case: KP DIG

February 1, 2018 11:50 am

Nehal Hashmi arrested on orders of SC, disqualified for five years

February 1, 2018 9:51 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 02 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 02 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: areeshababar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.