PTI district president was aware of threats to Asma, claims sister

According to our correspondent, the jirga has decided to expedite its efforts to seek justice for the girl, whose murder also prompted Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice.Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa police is investigating the murder case; however, the suspect has managed to flee the country.The suspect was identified as Mujahid Afridi, the nephew of PTI Kohat district president Aftab Alam.Today, the family members of the girl staged a protest sit-in outside a local court in Kohat, demanding arrest of the suspect through Interpol. They also called for compensation for the victim family.Meanwhile, Asma’s sister, in a video message, reiterated her claim that her sister had informed Aftab Alam that Afridi is threatening her, but he did not take any notice.“Aftab Alam is telling lie to media, will he swear that he was unaware of the threats? His cell phone data can be checked to verify my claim,” she said.On the other hand, Aftab Alam denied the allegation. - Samaa

Story first published: 2nd February 2018