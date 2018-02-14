PTI comes up with fresh election strategy after NA-154 defeat

February 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: After a shocking defeat at the hands of PML-N in Sunday’s NA-154 by-election, PTI has come up with a new election strategy aimed at bolstering the party’s support in Punjab.Â 

A meeting of the party was held one day after an inquiry report focusing on the reasons for Ali Tareen’s loss to Iqbal Shah was submitted to the cricketer-turned-politician.

As per party sources, Imran Khan has decided to spearhead political rallies in major cities of Punjab that include Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

After covering these cities, Imran Khan will also meet party workers and address them across Peshawar, Multan, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan will also spearhead rallies across other major cities of Pakistan in an attempt to bolster support for the party among the masses ahead of the all-important general election to be held in July.

PTI’s candidate for NA-154, Ali Khan Tareen, conceded to SAMAA anchor Nadeem Malik in his program from last night that the party had lost the election since it had become overconfident of victory and had campaigned only 20 days before polling began.


Email This Post

Story first published: 14th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Govt issues notification to take over assets of JuD, FIF

February 14, 2018 5:28 pm

66 Pakistani civilians killed in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops in 5 years, NA told

February 14, 2018 5:27 pm

Baldia factory fire case: ATC indicts Rauf Siddiqui, other suspects

February 14, 2018 3:52 pm

Should PTI be worried? 5 takeaways from the NA-154 defeat

February 14, 2018 2:29 pm

Two supplementary references to be filed against Sharif family today

February 14, 2018 12:46 pm

Giving back to boxing: Amir Khan’s academy trains Pakistani boxers

February 14, 2018 12:04 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 14 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 14 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: farahjamil

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.