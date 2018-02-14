PTI comes up with fresh election strategy after NA-154 defeat

ISLAMABAD: After a shocking defeat at the hands of PML-N in Sunday’s NA-154 by-election, PTI has come up with a new election strategy aimed at bolstering the party’s support in Punjab.Â

A meeting of the party was held one day after an inquiry report focusing on the reasons for Ali Tareen’s loss to Iqbal Shah was submitted to the cricketer-turned-politician.

As per party sources, Imran Khan has decided to spearhead political rallies in major cities of Punjab that include Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

After covering these cities, Imran Khan will also meet party workers and address them across Peshawar, Multan, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan will also spearhead rallies across other major cities of Pakistan in an attempt to bolster support for the party among the masses ahead of the all-important general election to be held in July.

PTI’s candidate for NA-154, Ali Khan Tareen, conceded to SAMAA anchor Nadeem Malik in his program from last night that the party had lost the election since it had become overconfident of victory and had campaigned only 20 days before polling began.

