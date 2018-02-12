PTI appoints Fawad Chaudhry as its Secretary Information

February 12, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Fawad Chaudhry as the party’s Secretary Information.

According to a press release, he will head the formal and informal media departments and shall regulate and communicate with media as per party policy.

“PTI Electronic, Social and Print Media teams shall report to Secretary Information and he will monitor and evaluate their performance,” the release read.

He has been named PTI’s Secretary Information after Shafqat Mehmood stepped down from office on Sunday.

 

 


Story first published: 12th February 2018

 

