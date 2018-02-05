PPP nominates Thari woman for Senate polls

KARACHI: Krishna Kumari from Nagarparkar district of Thar is being given a Senate ticket by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She may well become the first female Hindu to become a Senator in Pakistan.

Krishna Kumari is a Kolhi woman, from the family of valiant freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi.

Rooplo Kolhi had waged a war against the invading British colonialist forces when they had attacked Sindh from Nagarparkar side in 1857. Subsequently, he was arrested and hanged by the Britishers on August 22, 1858.

The Koli tribes are primarily concentrated in the lower Thar Desert. They speak their own Indo-Aryan languages.

Kumari is a social activist who joined PPP along with her brother, who was elected chairman of union council Berano. She has reportedly been asked by the party leadership to file nomination papers to contest the upcoming Senate election on PPP ticket.

Born to a poor peasant Jugno Kolhi in February 1979, Kumari and her family members spent nearly three years in a private jail allegedly owned by the landlord of Kunri of Umerkot district. She was a grade 3 student at the time when held captive.

Kumari was married to Lalchand at the age of 16, when she was studying in 9th grade. However, her husband supported her in pursuing studies, as later in 2013 she did masters in sociology from Sindh University.

She also actively participated and worked for the rights of downtrodden people of marginalised communities living in Thar and other areas.

In an interview, Kumari said she was given assurances by senior party leaders that they would get her elected as Senator “to set a new precedent and empower women from remote areas and minority communities”.

Provincial minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, MPA Dr Mehesh Kumar Malani and other PPP leaders had requested the party leadership in this regard, she said. – Samaa

Story first published: 5th February 2018