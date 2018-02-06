PPP issues tickets for Senate election

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) has issue tickets for upcoming Senate election.

According to report, the tickets have been issued to Raza Rabbani, Maula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Ali Jamote, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Imamdin Shokeen and Ayaz Mehr from Sindh.

On technocrat seats, the tickets were issued to Dr Sikander Mandhro and Rukhsana Zuberi.

For women seats, the tickets were allotted to Krishna Kohli and Quratulain Marri, and for minorities, Anwar Lal Dean was granted the party ticket.

First Hindu Woman in Senate

Krishna Kumari is from Nagarparkar district of Sindh. If she wins the election, she will be the first Hindu woman to become a Senator in Pakistan.

Kumari is a Kolhi woman from the family of freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi, who had waged a war against the British colonialist forces when they had attacked Sindh in 1857.

She had joined the PPP as a social activist along with her brother, who was later elected as Chairman of Union Council Berano. â€“ Samaa


Story first published: 6th February 2018

 

