ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of party leaders from Balochistan here on Monday and discussed the prevailing political situation and the upcoming Senate elections.

According to party sources, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sanaullah Zehri, Yaqoob Nasir, Saad Rafiq and others were present in the meeting.The leaders discussed the future political strategy and reorganization of the party.- AGENCIES

Story first published: 19th February 2018