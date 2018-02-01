PML-N to launch mega projects in Karachi after 2018 polls: Nawaz Sharif

The seasoned politician, during his visit to the Green Line Bus Project, said the much warranted facility was a gift of PMLâ€“N government to the citizens of Karachi."I will ask the authorities concerned to ensure its completion within the stipulated time," the PML-N Chief said.Mentioning that the ambitious project aimed at providing rapid and comfortable transportation facility to local commuters from Nagan Chowrangi (one end of the metropolis) to Tower (another corner located next to its main trade and business centre), he said it will help mobility of the citizens.Accompanied by his party colleagues belonging to Sindh and some of the members of federal cabinet, the former PM taking a long trip of the site personally reviewed the pace of work and associated development endeavours.He reiterated that series of mega development projects were needed for the ever burgeoning city which PML-N on basis of its sincerity and commitment to the cause of public well being can deliver. - APP

Story first published: 1st February 2018