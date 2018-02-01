PML-N to launch mega projects in Karachi after 2018 polls: Nawaz Sharif

February 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Thursday said his party would initiate a series of mega projects in Karachi if it won the second term.

The seasoned politician, during his visit to the Green Line Bus Project, said the much warranted facility was a gift of PMLâ€“N government to the citizens of Karachi.

"I will ask the authorities concerned to ensure its completion within the stipulated time," the PML-N Chief said.

Mentioning that the ambitious project aimed at providing rapid and comfortable transportation facility to local commuters from Nagan Chowrangi (one end of the metropolis) to Tower (another corner located next to its main trade and business centre), he said it will help mobility of the citizens.

Accompanied by his party colleagues belonging to Sindh and some of the members of federal cabinet, the former PM taking a long trip of the site personally reviewed the pace of work and associated development endeavours.

He reiterated that series of mega development projects were needed for the ever burgeoning city which PML-N on basis of its sincerity and commitment to the cause of public well being can deliver. - APP
Email This Post

Story first published: 1st February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC forms bench to resume memogate case hearing

February 2, 2018 4:23 am

Central banks are independent institutions: Oxford University professor

February 2, 2018 4:17 am

Nehal Hashmi has been punished as per law: CJP

February 1, 2018 8:46 pm

Bilawal expresses deep grief, shock over tragic deaths of Mir Hazar Bijarani, wife

February 1, 2018 7:48 pm

Pakistan suffered a setback due to my disqualification: Nawaz Sharif

February 1, 2018 7:15 pm

CJP takes notice of bank accounts held abroad by Pakistani citizens

February 1, 2018 6:33 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.