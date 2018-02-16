PML-N hits back at Ayesha Gulalai, announces legal action

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PML-N announced Friday it would initiate a legal action against dissident PTI leader Gulalai over her allegations against the party and Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, PML-Nâ€™s spokesman said Gulalai’s allegations are shameful, laughable, baseless and based on falsehood.

The spokesman challenged Gulalai to name the PML-Nâ€™s person who allegedly offered her a ticket for the Senate elections in exchange for maligning army.

PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan in a statement said Gulalai had no significant role in the country’s political arena that would merit her being offered a Senate elections ticket.

“Gulalai should first raise herself to a level in politics that would merit the PML-N offering her a ticket,” he said.

The PML-Nâ€™s response came after Ayesha Gulalai claimed that the ruling PML-N had offered her a ticket for the upcoming Senate elections in exchange for bashing the country’s armed forces.

The Sharif family has an agenda against the judiciary and the army, she told media persons outside the Parliament.

“Talking against institutions is tantamount to treason in my view,” she said, adding that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif appeared even more “dangerous” to her than her former boss, PTI chairman Imran Khan, whom she had last year accused of harassment.

“Imran Khan is an emotional man who shoots himself in the foot â€” [but] this man [Nawaz] is a cunning man who strikes the army and judiciary with the axe,” she said.

Story first published: 16th February 2018