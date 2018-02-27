PML-N busy attacking institutions, does not care about women: Gulalai

Speaking to SAMAA TV and reacting to news of women being harassed at PML-N's Patoki rally, Ayesha Gulalai said that the party was not concerned with women."They (PML-N) are busy attacking state institutions in their statements," she said, referring to the party's senior leadership's criticism of the decisions of the apex court. "They do not care about women."Gulalai called on the senior leadership of the party to take strict action against all those who were involved in harassing the female workers at the rally.Several days earlier, Ayesha Gulalai had out forward serious allegations against PML-N when she had claimed that the ruling party had offered her a ticket for the upcoming senate elections in exchange for bashing the country’s armed forces.The Sharif family has an agenda against the judiciary and the army, she had told media persons outside the parliament.“Talking against institutions is tantamount to treason in my view,” she said, adding that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif appeared even more “dangerous” to her than her former boss, PTI chairman Imran Khan, whom she had last year accused of harassment.A couple of women including the party's district president from Kasur was harassed by PML-N's workers on Tuesday.Scores of PML-N workers surrounded the woman as she was exiting the venue following the conclusion of the PML-N rally at Patoki.The woman was injured while several others were also harassed by workers of the party. Female workers were pushed and shoved by the PML-N workers.

