PML-N acting president to be elected in 7 days : Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Friday said acting party president will be elected within seven days, while a permanent president will be chosen in the next 45 days.

He said Central Working Committee (CWC) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was authorized to elect party president in the wake of apex court verdict.

Talking to media during an international conference at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), he said NAB was apparently not doing its job.

He stressed that there should not be any kind of confrontation among the institutions.

To a query, the Interior Minister said the country faced internal and external threats and enemies of the country were wary of economic progress of Pakistan, adding all had united to disrupt peace in the country. He said India had threatened to launch surgical strikes against Pakistan.

About electing Shehbaz Sharif as party president, he said as per party constitution, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was authorized to elect party president in the wake of apex court verdict. The acting party president will be elected within seven days while a permanent president will be chosen in the next 45 days, he added.

To another query, he said former Prime Minister and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif is the soul and spirit of the party and would always be the a guiding star for the party.

To a query, Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N was not a drawing room party, adding it had roots and popular votes from Karachi to Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Earlier, addressing the International Conference on ‘Role of Tasawwuf in the Promotion of Peace and Harmony’, the Interior Minister said self-confidence was a pre-requisite to progress and freedom, adding people with a negative mind-set become victims of despondency and hopelessness.

Ahsan Iqbal said change was already conspicuous in the country,adding, “Pakistan is an emerging economy today”.

The change is visible as the load-shedding had been reduced to the minimum, terrorism had been exterminated, and economic index had risen to 6 percent in 2018 while Pakistan stood fifth among the fastest growing economies of the world, he said.

He said the people had to bear the trauma of 20-23 hours long load-shedding in 2013 while dozens lost their lives daily in the face of terrorism during the past regimes.

About PML-N government’s initiatives in different sectors, Ahsan Iqbal said the government had increased the higher education commission budget to Rs 35 billion from a meagre Rs 13 billion, adding that all this was achieved through indigenous resources and the government never begged from the US.

He said sports activity in the playgrounds of the country got restored, adding risinig Pakistan was the vision of PML-N government.

Addressing the students, the Interior Minister said a person should not lose heart in the face of failures,as one could achieve success from failures.

He urged the students to work hard,acquire knowledge ,and contribute to peace and harmony in the society.

