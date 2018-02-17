PM launches Health Insurance Card Scheme

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Heath, Pakistan
HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has said that all the institutions should work within their constitutional domain and respect each other to take the country forward.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of Health Insurance Card Scheme in Hafizabad today (Saturday).

The Prime Minister said "we respect all the institutions and the judgments of the courts have been implemented in letter and spirit."
He said it is also important for the country that the decisions taken by the parliament are also accepted and respected.

The Prime Minister said if the law passed by the parliament is rejected , it will amount to negation of public opinion.

The Prime Minister said that rigging will not be allowed in the upcoming Senate elections.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said the government has put the country on the path of development, addressing major challenges confronting the country.

He said over the last five years, unprecedented number of projects were initiated and completed.

He said today sufficient gas is available and new connections are being provided. About the health card scheme, the Prime Minister said this is a successful scheme which has also been acknowledged at the world level.

Earlier,addressing the ceremony Minister for National Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar said PML -N government is committed to adorn the backward areas of the country with basic health facilities.

