Pir Sialvi talks about death threats and more in explosive interview

By: Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: After Nizamuddin, Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV that he was receiving death threats.Â

"I did not call Shehbaz Sharif--he met me on his own accord and grabbed my feet," said Sialvi. "I'm still not backtracking from my original demand that Rana Sanaullah should tender his resignation. I have also left PML-N," he said.

However, he refused to shed any light as to why he was receiving the death threats or from whom.

Sialvi said that he had not taken money from anyone, contrary to the rumours and allegations that were doing the rounds. He said that he had asked Nizamuddin to take back his decision to quit politics. He also spoke about Qasim Sialvi.

"Qasim Sialvi should quit politics," he said. "I have not given him permission to contest the elections."

Sialvi had called off protest against PML-N govt after Shehbaz's meeting

After the meeting between Shehbaz and Sialvi, the chief minister spoke with media officials along with Pir Hamid-ud-Din Sialvi and said that agitation movement had been scrapped by Sialvi Sahib upon his request, however, peaceful Seerat-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and Khatam-e-Nabuwaat (Peace Be Upon Him) conferences would be held andÂ every Muslim should take part in them.

He had said that finality of the Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) is the fundamental part of our faith and our religious belief is incomplete without it.

"We all have fullest and unwavering trust and faith over the finality of the Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him). Qadyanis are outside the ambit of Islam and there is no other opinion about it. The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is also very clear about it," he added.