People will respond to SC ruling in general elections: Musadiq Malik

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Supreme Court’s judgement over controversial Election Act 2017, Spokesperson to the Prime Minister, Musadiq Malik, has said that ‘people will express their reaction’ on the ruling that has ousted Nawaz Sharif as PML-N chief.
In the landmark judgement, the apex court today disqualified Sharif from holding the party office, and declared his decisions as party chief null and void. The court also cancelled PML-N party tickets issued to lawmakers for March 3 Senate elections.
“We will give our reaction after looking into details of the judgement, but the as a matter of fact, the people are rejecting such court rulings. The masses are coming forward and will give their reaction in general elections,” said Musadiq Malik while speaking to Samaa. – Samaa
Story first published: 21st February 2018