Patients at JPMC put forward their complaints during CJP’s visit

February 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Patients undergoing treatment at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) put forward their claims to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on the occasion of his visit to the hospital, on Saturday.Â 

Stringent security measures were put in place before the arrival of the chief justice. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar visited the various departments of the hospital and met with patients.

Patients complained to the chief justice of being unfairly treated at the hospital.

"Only those who have links or are recommended get to have their way at the Emergency department,"said patients.

Executive Director and head of the Emergency Department at the JPMC, Dr Seemi Jamali said that the Emergency department was furnished with the best equipment that could deal with any situation.
