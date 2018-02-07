Party not to follow one man’s decisions: Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar says the party will not follow decisions of a single person, Samaa reported Wednesday.

“What Farooq Sattar is demanding is not going to happen now. In the greater interest, the party will no more follow decisions of a single person, now the decision will be taken by the people,” Waseem Akhtar said while speaking to Samaa at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad.

He was referring to the party head Farooq Sattar, who had suspended most of the members of the party’s Coordination Committee after they attended under chair meeting Amir Khan.

The meeting had opposed Sattar’s decision to allot Senate election ticket to MQM-P Deputy Convener Kamran Tessori, suspending him for six months, causing fissure within the faction and an open rebellion against the party chief.

The split became more visible when the two sides — one led by party head Dr Farooq Sattar and the other represented by Amir Khan — held hours-long negotiations at the former’s house on Tuesday night but failed to arrive at a conclusion. - Samaa
