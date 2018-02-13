Pakistan’s territory not allowed to be used against any country: COAS

Rawalpindi –Â General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said Pakistani territory is not allowed to be used against any other country and Pakistan expects the same in reciprocity.
The army chief made these remarks while attending Chiefs of Defence (CHOD) Conference held at Kabul today (Tuesday).
Commander USCENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and Army Chiefs of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also attended.
The conference concluded to continue cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS reiterated that path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan.

The army chief said that regions develop as a whole, not individual countries.

He said that Pakistan has eliminated all terrorist sanctuaries from its soil, however, residual signatures of terrorists who take advantage of presence of 2.7 million Afghan refugees and absence of effective border security coordination, are also being traced and targeted through ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad.

He said that collaborative approach and persistence is the answer to all challenges, for which Pakistan is ready to play its part.


