By Minerwa Tahir

KARACHI: Charges of copyright infringement led to the termination of the official YouTube account of the Government of Pakistan. However, local vlogger Irfan Junejo is not responsible for the suspension of the account.

While Junejo says his footage was also used without permission by the government’s YouTube channel, the account was not terminated on his copyright claim. “The account was not terminated due to my copyright claim,” Junejo told Samaa. “A lot of other people saw their work stolen in their videos and YouTube shut down their account. My claim wasn’t even accepted by YouTube.”

@pid_gov hello jee, your YouTube channel stole clips from my Naran video. Just wanted to tell you it’s wrong. https://t.co/NLHuV2wlza — Irfan Junejo (@irfanjunejo) February 1, 2018

My government is stealing my videos. Please advise. @TeamYouTube https://t.co/NJQVw1ZJ5Q — Irfan Junejo (@irfanjunejo) February 1, 2018

Junejo is popular for his video-based travelogues. According to him, his work has been stolen by news channels and Facebook pages without his permission. However, the young vlogger could not take it any more when even the “government starts doing it”. His footage from Naran was used by the government’ account in one of their YouTube videos, titled ‘Family-friendly activities in Pakistan’.

Thank you everyone for the help and support. The Government of Pakistan YouTube channel stole my clips and their channel has been terminated by YouTube for copyright infringement. Ab thand hai! ⛄️ — Irfan Junejo (@irfanjunejo) February 1, 2018

“Stealing other people’s intellectual property by calling it promotion and exposure is not new to content creators,” Junejo said. “My work has been stolen by news channels and Facebook pages without my permission before but I can’t keep quiet when the government starts doing it as well. Adding insult to injury, they commented that everyone should be proud that GoP is crediting them and they’re playing a part in promoting a softer image of Pakistan. This was their comment on the video that has now been taken down by YouTube.”

When you click on the ‘Family-friendly activities in Pakistan’ video, this is the message that is displayed:

According to the message, the “YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated due to multiple third-party notifications of copyright infringement”.

Story first published: 2nd February 2018