Pakistan rejects baseless Indian allegations

ISLAMABAD:Responding to a question regarding the recent comments of the Defence Minister of India, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal while rejecting the Indian baseless allegations, said the now familiar Indian tendency of apportioning blame to Pakistan, without a shred of evidence, is regrettable.

The Indian allegations are premature and inopportune, especially as India itself admits that the operation still continued and investigations had just started, when those comments were made, a statement said.

“We have repeatedly seen India arrogating to itself the role of judge, jury and executioner. The reflex assignment of blame and smear campaigns, based on unfounded allegations, carry no credibility.”

More deplorable is the threatening tone of the Indian comments that achieves nothing, but further vitiates the already tense environment marked by unprecedented ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Pakistan is fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.

“We expect the international community to take cognizance of the belligerent and repeated Indian statements against Pakistan, which are not only against international law but also threatens regional peace and stability.”

Story first published: 13th February 2018