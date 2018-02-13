Pakistan rejects baseless Indian allegations

February 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD:Responding to a question regarding the recent comments of the Defence Minister of India, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal while rejecting the Indian baseless allegations, said the now familiar Indian tendency of apportioning blame to Pakistan, without a shred of evidence, is regrettable.

The Indian allegations are premature and inopportune, especially as India itself admits that the operation still continued and investigations had just started, when those comments were made, a statement said.

“We have repeatedly seen India arrogating to itself the role of judge, jury and executioner. The reflex assignment of blame and smear campaigns, based on unfounded allegations, carry no credibility.”

More deplorable is the threatening tone of the Indian comments that achieves nothing, but further vitiates the already tense environment marked by unprecedented ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Pakistan is fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.

“We expect the international community to take cognizance of the belligerent and repeated Indian statements against Pakistan, which are not only against international law but also threatens regional peace and stability.”


Email This Post

Story first published: 13th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Dr Farooq Sattar still MQM-P convener, PIB group tells ECP

February 13, 2018 6:13 pm

Love is in the air, but not on airwaves as Pakistan bans Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2018 5:36 pm

Pakistan’s territory not allowed to be used against any country: COAS

February 13, 2018 5:05 pm

Woman claims MQM’s Salman Mujahid sexually assaulted, blackmailed her

February 13, 2018 4:23 pm

Video: When Jahangir Tareen predicted a huge victory for his son

February 13, 2018 3:55 pm

Vision 2025 a guiding light for development in Pakistan, says NCSW chairperson

February 13, 2018 3:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 13 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 13 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.