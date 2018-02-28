Pakistan Navy responds to distress call, helps Iranian fishing vessel

While conducting Maritime Security Operations (MSOs) at sea, PNS SHAMSHEER immediately responded to the emergency call of Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) BURWARI with 17 crew members on board.The Master of the fishing vessel requested for medical assistance for patient on board with burns on both feet.Pakistan Navy medical team provided requisite medical assistance including medicine, bandages and distilled water.Moreover, medical aid procedure was also demonstrated to the Ships master to meet future requirement.The master of Iranian fishing vessel thanked for assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy. - SAMAA

