Pakistan Navy responds to distress call, helps Iranian fishing vessel

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy provided medical assistance to Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) BURWARI in open sea on Wednesday.

While conducting Maritime Security Operations (MSOs) at sea, PNS SHAMSHEER immediately responded to the emergency call of Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) BURWARI with 17 crew members on board.

The Master of the fishing vessel requested for medical assistance for patient on board with burns on both feet.

Pakistan Navy medical team provided requisite medical assistance including medicine, bandages and distilled water.

Moreover, medical aid procedure was also demonstrated to the Ships master to meet future requirement.

The master of Iranian fishing vessel thanked for assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy. - SAMAA
