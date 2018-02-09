Pakistan fully committed towards peace, stability in region: President

February 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
CHAIRMAN OF THE EUROPEAN UNION MILITARY COMMITTEE GENERAL MIKHAIL KOSTARAKOS CALLED ON PRESIDENT MAMNOON HUSSAIN AT THE AIWAN-E-SADR, ISLAMABAD ON FEBRUARY 09, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said there was no place for militancy and militants in Pakistan and the government was fully committed towards peace and stability in the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasized that use of Pakistani soil for this purpose was totally out of question.

The president said this while talking to the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Mikhail Kostarakos who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Senior officials of the President Secretariat and Ministry of Defence were also present in the meeting.

He emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the European Union and this visit would open up avenues for further defence cooperation between Pakistan and European Union.

The president underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a project for peace, stability and economic development of the region and its full scale operationalization would help in putting an end to the unrest in the region.

He appreciated the constructive role of European Union countries in Afghanistan and said they had also played a valuable role in various development projects in Pakistan.

He also expressed the hope that this cooperation would continue in the future.

The president underlined that Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the ongoing war on terror.

He also expressed his concern over the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and Indian violations of the Line of Control and working boundary and said the international community should play its role to stop those Indian brutalities and violations. – AFP


