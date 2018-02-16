Pakistan army destroys Indian post, kills five soldiers



Indian Army post on LOC targeting innocent citizens destroyed by Pak Army troops in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly. pic.twitter.com/MHWv4Xc97n

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2018

Five Indian soldiers have been killed and many injured, Director General Inter Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.“Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly,” he said. - SAMAA

Story first published: 16th February 2018