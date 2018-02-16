Pakistan army destroys Indian post, kills five soldiers

February 16, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Thursday destroyed an Indian army post on Line of Control in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector from where innocent citizens were being targeted.



Five Indian soldiers have been killed and many injured, Director General Inter Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly,” he said. - SAMAA
