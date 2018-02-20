Pak Army kills two Indian soldiers on LoC

RAWALPINDI: An eight year boy has been martyred due to unprovoked firing by Indian Forces along Line of Control.

According to DG ISPR, Ayaz belongs to Jajot Village.

He said use of pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians exposes the true Indian face.

Indian brutality takes life of an eight year old boy Ayan of Jajot village along LOC. Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LOC exposes true Indian face.#IndianTerrorism pic.twitter.com/7tRpyY5TKx â€” Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has neutralized Indian post which targeted a minor along Line of Control.

According ISPR, two Indian soldiers have been killed in this action.

Story first published: 20th February 2018