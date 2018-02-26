PA asks ECP not to reduce seats from Chitral, Charsadda, other districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not cutting provincial assembly seats from Chitral, Charsadda, Swabi, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

The resolution moved by the PPP legislator from Chitral, Saleem Khan was actually about not decreasing of a provincial assembly seat from his own district.

The resolution was containing that in wake of the recently conducted national census, the delimitation of constituencies is being started and through media it had come to limelight that one provincial seat from Chitral is being given to another district.

The decreasing of one provincial assembly seat from Chitral, the legislator said would further increase the deprivation and backwardness of the area wise largest district of the province. He said that the people of Chitral are in grip of severe grief over the issue and if it really happened then the people of Chitral are likely to go for the boycott of the general elections of 2018.

After the presentation of the resolution, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also propose the inclusion of Charsadda, Swabi, Abbottabad and Haripur districts in it to which the mover also agreed.

Later, the Speaker, Asad Qaiser put the resolution to vote and the house approved it unanimously.

Later, the proceedings of the house were adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday) 3:00 P.M. – AGENCIES

Story first published: 26th February 2018