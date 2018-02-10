Organisers deserve appreciation for holding KLF for 9 years: Zubair

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Saturday said the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) was being held for last nine years for which its organisers deserved appreciation.

Healthy activities like the literature festival were being held in the city because of the sincere efforts of the government, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of Indian writer Shila’s book titled Mr and Mrs Jinnah here at KLF festival.

The metropolis, the governor said, was being made the centre of various activities like social, cultural, political, literary, sports and others.

Muhammad Zubair said KLF provided a platform, where authors and writers from various countries came together.

He lauded the author for preserving the history in her book for the new generations. The book would prove to be fruitful especially for the students of history, he added.

Later talking to the media persons, the governor said the metropolis’ law in order situation had improved due to the efforts of law enforcement agencies and the cooperation of masses for the purpose was also appreciable.

He said Karachiites were enjoying their routine life without any fear, which proved that the measures taken by the government for the restoration of law in order of the city were effective. – AGENCIES


