No difference between Sindh, KPK police: Ayesha Gulalai

February 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Slamming the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their poor performance, former PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai on Friday called for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Naqeebullah, a 23-year-old resident of Waziristan, was gunned down in a fake encounter by a police team led by SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi.

Rao Anwar was suspended from services after a police inquiry found him guilty of extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah.

Addressing a press conference, Gulalai said the blood of a poor man has become so cheap in front of Sindh police that murdering someone in fake police encounter is not a big deal.

"Naqeebullah Mehsud was murdered. He wasn't taken to any court. On the other hand, Rao Anwar remains at large. Nobody has any clue where he has been hiding," she noted.

To a question, Gulalai said: "I think that the performance of police in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is same."

"A commission should be set up to investigate the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Maqsood and all others who were killed in fake encounters," she demanded. SAMAA
