‘No consensus’ on including Pakistan to FATF watch-list: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday confirmed that the US resolution to place Pakistan on the global watch-list of countries that finance terrorism remained inconclusive as ‘no consensus’was reached among member states of FATF.

According to details, the Foreign Minister stated on Twitter that he was ‘grateful to friends’ for their support as Pakistan was not nominated to the list of countries who monetarily support terrorism.

Our efforts paid,FATF Paris 20Feb meeting conclusion on US led motion to put Pakistan on watch list

-No consensus for nominating Pakistan

-proposing 3months pause &asking APG for another report to b considered in June الحمداللہ

Grateful to friends who helped — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 20, 2018

He also expressed happiness at another outcome of the meeting which was the decision to delay the resolution for another three months and ‘asking APG for another report to be considered in June’.

The FATF had previously warned Islamabad it could be put back on the watchlist without further efforts to crack down on the flow of funds to militants. – SAMAA

