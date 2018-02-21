‘No consensus’ on including Pakistan to FATF watch-list: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday confirmed that the US resolution to place Pakistan on the global watch-list of countries that finance terrorism remained inconclusive as ‘no consensus’was reached among member states of FATF.

According to details, the Foreign Minister stated on Twitter that he was ‘grateful to friends’ for their support as Pakistan was not nominated to the list of countries who monetarily support terrorism.

He also expressed happiness at another outcome of the meeting which was the decision to delay the resolution for another three months and ‘asking APG for another report to be considered in June’.

Also read: US tables motion to put Pakistan on global terrorist

The FATF had previously warned Islamabad it could be put back on the watchlist without further efforts to crack down on the flow of funds to militants. – SAMAA


