Nisar threatens to make public Dawn Leaks report

By: Samaa Web Desk

TAXILA: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that if PML-N does not call a meeting to discuss the Dawn Leaks issue, he would make public the report on the controversial matter.Â

Nisar made the aforementioned statements while he was conducting a presser at Taxila. He said that he had the option to make the report public if the party does not call a CEC meeting over the issue since it was necessary now that some justifications were to be made regarding the Dawn Leaks issue.