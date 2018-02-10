Nisar threatens to make public Dawn Leaks report

February 10, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

TAXILA: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that if PML-N does not call a meeting to discuss the Dawn Leaks issue, he would make public the report on the controversial matter.Â 

Nisar made the aforementioned statements while he was conducting a presser at Taxila. He said that he had the option to make the report public if the party does not call a CEC meeting over the issue since it was necessary now that some justifications were to be made regarding the Dawn Leaks issue.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Pir Sialvi talks about death threats and more in explosive interview

I am Punjabi first, India comes later: Amarjit Chandan

“Flag seedha karo apna”: Afridi tells Indian fan

Sattar and co. vs Amir Khan group: Who are their senate candidates?

Rabita Committee members find comfort in lassi after failing to meet Sattar

Another mehendi dance video featuring Maya Ali breaks the internet…

MQM’s Amir Khan fumes in anger

Three-day #MilkBoycott campaign begins

MQM-P leaders, including mayor, turn a blind eye to civic issues

This is how PPP leadership sees MQM-P turmoil

MQM-P groups field separate candidates for Senate

WATCH: Karachi boy wins lucky draw in Islamabad United promotional event

WATCH: Saeed Ajmal’s warning to other franchises for upcoming PSL season

Watch: Emotional reunion of Farooq Sattar and Rabita Committee members

Watch: I’m writing a film’s script, says Ali Gul Pir

Video: Ali Gul Pir on the meaning of “Day Maar Saaray Chaar”

MQM-P is not for sale: Furious Sabzwari tells Farooq Sattar

Karachi milk retailers violating govt rates

Rana Sana takes aim at KP police

Drop of blood leads to arrest of Asmaâ€™s killer, says RPO

Daniyal Aziz reacts to contempt notice

Who is supporting whom in MQM-P dispute?

Watch: Who is Kamran Tessori?

Watch: PML-N hawks go silent over questions about contempt of court

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.