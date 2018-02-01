Nehal Hashmi sent to jail: Read detailed judgement here

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years in contempt of court case against the former PML-N stalwart.

Read the detailed verdict here

A three-member bench of the apex court — headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Dost Mohammad — also imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 on the senator.

Further, the bench dismissed an unconditional apology, which Hashmi had submitted to the court on January 24 for his threatening video message against “those investigating” former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

As the verdict was announced, Hashmi was taken into custody by police from the courtroom and taken to Adiala Jail.

The verdict said: “As the respondent has been convicted and sentenced by this Court for acting in a manner prejudicial to the integrity and independence of the judiciary of Pakistan and for defaming and bringing the judiciary into ridicule, therefore, by virtue of the law declared by this Court in the case of Muhammad Azhar Siddique and others v. Federation of Pakistan and others (PLD 2012 SC 774) with reference to Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 he ipso facto stands disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) for a period of five years from today. Let a copy of this judgment be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan for an immediate appropriate action in that respect.”

